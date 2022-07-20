SALISBURY -- Join East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury for its weekly 10 a.m. Sunday worship service with visiting pastor, Rev. Mary Jane O'Connor-Ropp. East Parish is located at 8 Lafayette Road (Route 1) in Salisbury.
Save the date: July 31st will celebrate the church's traditional fifth Sunday program with a Hymn Sing.
The July collection for Pettengill House is for meals in a can (chef-boy-r-dee, spaghetti-os, etc and laundry detergent.. If you would like to join us in donating these items, we will be collecting through the month. Items are delivered to Pettengill the first week of August. Many thanks for your continued support of this important community organization.
The church is currently open and celebrating in person, social distancing is in place and the use of masks are optional. The church looks forward to seeing patrons in person, however, one may still access the online service through the link below.
One can also join a "live" via broadcast on Facebook Live at: www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury/
The church offices are open by appointment only.
For more information call 978-465-8940, or visit the church website: www.eastparishumc.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/eastparishumcinsalisbury.
