NEWBURYPORT — A practitioner of Christian Science healing will speak June 29 at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.
Fujiko Signs, also an international speaker, presents her talk, “God’s-eye View of You!” at 7:30 p.m.
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science, according to a news release.
This free event is sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist in Newburyport. Signs will speak to the audience via videoconference from Tokyo, where she is based, and there will be time for questions and answers.
“We will explore the relationship between prayer and healing and the universal divine truth that unites us,” Signs said in the release. “We will talk about the practical understanding of God as ever-present love so we can make progress, unafraid like trusting children.”
Sharing examples of healing from her own life and the professional practice of Christian Science, Signs will explain why it is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves as described in the book “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” written by Mary Baker Eddy, founder of the Christian Science movement.
Signs will also speak about the life of Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing.
Signs has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years and helps people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. She speaks to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
For more information, contact 617-359-0583.
