NEWBURYPORT — There’s absolutely no way to list all of the lives of Newburyport athletes that Kevin Doyle impacted for the better.
As the Daily News wrote three years ago after Doyle, who served as the newspaper’s sports editor from 1978-2005, was diagnosed with leukemia, “Kevin Doyle has dedicated his entire life to the Newburyport community.” A three-sport standout for the Clippers (NHS ‘72), he was elected to the Newburyport Wall of Fame in 2017 for both his athletic achievements and his contributions to chronicling nearly two generations of local athletes.
Sadly, Doyle lost his battle with leukemia and died Feb. 5, 2022.
Ever since, the Greater Newburyport community has come together to mourn the loss of a great friend who spoke the loudest with a pen in his hand.
“Our friendship started before we were in high school,” said former Newburyport baseball and golf coach Steve Malenfant. “He had the biggest yard, so it was always a gathering at his yard to play football or basketball. As time went on, he and I had an affinity for baseball. We were the second base and shortstop combination, and we were always together throwing the ball around and working on our craft. He was the best man at my wedding, and I was the best man at his wedding. We just got along.
“But I was just so impressed with him as a writer, as an editor, as a person who was able to be the proverbial bug on the wall that could perfectly capture a game. He was just incredible as an editor. He was both creative and analytical as a writer, and he loved what he did.
“But most importantly with Kev was that he was a great father and a great husband. He went through a lot in his life, but he always stayed positive.”
Doyle was a starting cornerback and running back for the Newburyport football team, and was a standout shooting guard in basketball. But baseball is where he thrived the most.
As a senior in 1972, Doyle did not make an error all season. He went on to play club baseball at Merrimack College, and later he continued playing in the popular Northeast League. He was a recipient of the prestigious NHS Baseball “Alumnus of the Year” award, worked with various youth leagues and helped to found the Newburyport Senior League. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alumni Baseball Association for his work at the Daily News.
“Kevin was one of the finest people that I’ve ever knew,” said longtime Newburyport baseball coach Bill Pettingell, who coached Doyle. “Loyal. Coachable. But his name to fame was as sports editor of the Daily News. He kept sports memorable and alive in the Newburyport area.
“I respected him so much as a writer and a supporter of the paper. He and I would talk after every single game, he didn’t miss too many games, and we would go over the key plays and he would always do a good story, win or lose.
“He loved his job, and he wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”
During his 27-year tenure as sports editor for The Daily News, Doyle was awarded First Place for column writing by the New England AP in 1994, and in 2004 he received First Place for Feature Writing by the New England News and Press Association. Following his departure from the paper, Doyle spent time working at the Amesbury News before moving into digital publishing.
“Kevin was the embodiment of what a local sports editor should be,” said Salem News Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey. “He knew everyone in the Greater Newburyport area involved with athletics. He never forgot a name, never forgot where a kid went to college and he kept meticulous stats. He loved his job.
“He was just a good, good guy, dedicated to his job at the core. He really was so passionate about it.”
Added former colleague and longtime Daily News photographer Jim Vaiknoras, who sat next to Doyle for 20 years: “One thing about Kevin is that he grew up in Newburyport, played sports in Newburyport and then covered it for 30 years for the paper. Those days of people like us, who stay at a small paper, are pretty much gone. But he understood the importance of local sports. He cared about the paper and the kids that he covered.
“My first year here, Newburyport baseball made the state championship, and he treated it like it was the Super Bowl. He was just so passionate about what he did.”
Doyle is survived in his immediate family by his wife, Barbara, and his two sons, Sean and Terry.
Many dedications to Doyle’s life and impact on the Newburyport community have been appearing across social media recently and many more will surely come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.