NEWBURYPORT — The Repair Cafe of Newburyport is back at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market this weekend.
Repair Day at the market will take place the last Sunday of each month through October.
On July 30, Repair Cafe technicians will be fixing small appliances and mechanical clocks. The repairers will be able to restore things to working order such as: blenders, food processors, toaster ovens, hair dryers and mechanical clocks.
The following items cannot be repaired: microwave ovens, DVD players, CD players and digital clocks. Repair Cafe hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon. Repair Cafe Newburyport is a free community event to repair or restore personal items to working condition.
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market is located at The Tannery, 75 Water St., Newburyport.
