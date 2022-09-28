BOSTON — A referendum that goes before Massachusetts voters in November’s elections is unlikely resolve a decades-old fight over retail beer and wine sales in the state, according to a new report.
The report by Tuft’s University’s Center for State Policy Analysis found that the impact of Question 3 on alcohol sales, consumption and consumer convenience would likely be limited, given that the changes would only effect retail chains, not bars or restaurants, and would still allow local control of beer and wine licenses.
“Whatever voters decide on Question 3, the broader fight over alcohol sales in Massachusetts is likely to continue, with more expansive ballot questions in the years ahead,” Evan Horowitz, the group’s executive director, wrote in the report.
Question 3, which was filed by the Massachusetts Package Store Association, calls for gradually increasing the number of beer and wine licenses a single company can own — rising to 18 over the next decade.
The plan would keep in place a state cap on how many total licenses can be issued, and tighten limits on the sale of liquor and spirits. It also calls for tightening ID requirements for sellers and increasing penalties for businesses that are caught selling alcohol to minors.
Individual cities and towns would maintain the authority to limit beer and wine licenses in their communities, which the report’s authors noted could complicate efforts by retailers to expand beer and wine sales.
“Even if passage of Question 3 enticed other chains to expand beer and wine sales, any increase in licenses would still be constrained by local rules set by individual cities and towns,” the report stated.
The referendum is being billed as a compromise with convenience stores that are pushing for more beer and wine licenses, which are tightly controlled by the state.
Supermarkets are allowed to apply for licenses to sell beer and wine in Massachusetts, but a single company is limited to seven licenses. The cap increased to nine this year, under a previous agreement between package stores, or “packies,” and food stores.
Cumberland Farms has argued that the cap on liquor licenses dates to the end of Prohibition and gives package stores an unfair advantage. The Westborough convenience store company has about 200 locations in Massachusetts. Only seven can sell beer and wine.
The retail giant filed a lawsuit seeking seeking to pull the question off the ballot, claiming it is unconstitutional because it contains “unrelated” items, such as increasing the number of alcohol licenses, decreasing beer and wine licenses, changing the state’s age verification requirements and setting new fines.
But the Supreme Judicial Court rejected the legal challenge in a ruling in June that cleared it for the ballot.
The Tufts report, which does not take a position on Question 3, suggested that the issue would likely remain unresolved regardless of the outcome of the referendum.
“Hopes for a long-lasting solution lie principally with the Legislature, but license reform is both a relatively low priority and an extremely thorny issue — involving competing interest groups and delicate interactions between the state and municipal authorities,” the report noted.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.