BOSTON — Massachusetts is among 20 states that don't license home-care services that clean, cook and provide companionship for elderly and homebound individuals.
But a state commission is calling for such businesses to be integrated into the regulatory system by creating a process to license and oversee their operations.
In a report, the panel called for setting up a new licensing and oversight system similar to those in place in California and 30 other states that regulate the industry.
The report noted that while some home care businesses are subject to state oversight through contractual agreements with regional elderly service boards, there are "gaps" in oversight. The panel concluded a licensing system is needed to "protect consumers, home care agencies and professionals."
The report also calls for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services to create new regulations for the industry that will set standards for license approval and revocation, require regular state inspections, as well as criminal background checks for workers.
The 13-member commission, which includes state officials, elderly affairs representatives and consumers, met several times over the past year and heard testimony from experts, home care agencies and consumers. The recommendations will now be forwarded to the state Legislature.
The panel was unable to reach consensus on other regulatory issues, such as how many home-care licenses will be available, amid objections from some members.
"These members also expressed concern that attempts to limit or control the number of licenses could negatively impact the current home care workforce shortage and the growing number of older adults currently waiting to receive approved home care services," the report's authors noted.
Commissioners also didn't make any recommendations for how much the state should charge home-care agencies for licenses, but the report noted that other states charge annual fees ranging from $100 to $2,800 a year.
Another issue the panel didn't tackle was a recommendation that home-care agencies should spend at least 75% of their income on providing services.
"Several members questioned whether the threshold of 75% would be the appropriate standard for home care agencies," the report noted. "Additionally, such a proposed requirement would be administratively and resource intensive for the regulating state agency to implement and manage."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.