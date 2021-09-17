BOSTON — The MBTA is sliding deeper into a fiscal hole, according to new watchdog report, which calls on lawmakers to bail out the troubled transit agency.
The report by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation says the T faces an “imminent fiscal cliff” and by July 2023, its operating budget will be hundreds of millions of dollars in the red. The group said that would mean substantial fare increases or service cuts.
That’s despite an infusion of $2 billion in federal stimulus money into the MBTA during the pandemic to offset ridership declines.
Meanwhile, capital to fix the T’s infrastructure will dry up by 2024, leaving the agency with a $13 billion shortfall.
“Factoring in climate change costs, the MBTA is short approximately $20 billion for the period from 2023 through 2031,” said Eileen McAnneny, the foundation’s president. “The federal infrastructure bill, if passed, will not meaningfully change this shortfall.”
The group said the shortfalls will translate into a need for $1.25 billion in new revenues annually to keep the T’s trains, buses and subway cars running.
The report pointed out that the $13 billion capital revenue gap means the T will also lack funding to reduce emissions or protect its infrastructure from sea level rise and storm surge.
In a statement, the MBTA did not dispute the findings and said its managers are developing plans to deal with the shortfalls.
“Making the transit system more reliable is a key part of the T’s plans to draw people back, and that’s why the T is investing billions of dollars on major infrastructure upgrades and procurements of new vehicles,” the statement said.
The agency pointed to plans to replace an antiquated fare collection system, “allowing the MBTA to operate more efficiently and develop fare media products that match customers’ needs.”
Gov. Charlie Baker said the report paints a “pessimistic scenario” and noted there will be “billions and billions of dollars” in federal funding available to the T.
“There is a very significant amount of money that’s going to be coming to the commonwealth to be used for transportation,” he told WGBH on Thursday. “I don’t think we should panic just yet.”
Baker’s said the biggest problem is that ridership remains down on the commuter rail and other services, and it is unknown when those riders will return. Tickets account for roughly half of the T’s annual operating revenues.
Backers of a proposed millionaires tax, which will appear on the 2022 ballot, said the report shows the need for new sources of revenue for public transit.
“One-time budget surpluses and federal aid won’t be enough,” the group Raise Up Massachusetts said in a statement. “Massachusetts needs a sustainable source of funding to invest in the MBTA and regional transit authorities across the state, and to repair our roads, bridges, and tunnels. The Fair Share Amendment is the answer.”
The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved, would impose a surtax of 4% on an individual’s annual taxable income above $1 million to raise additional money for transportation and education projects. It would drum up an estimated $2 billion a year.
The MTF doesn’t support the tax but says the state still needs to find new sources of revenue to keep the MBTA running.
“There’s other ways to do it without increasing taxes,” McAnneny said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
