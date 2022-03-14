BOSTON — A proposed surtax on the state's top earners would essentially be a "blank check" for Beacon Hill budget writers, who could divert the money for purposes other than education and transportation, according to new report.
The report, released by the Pioneer Institute, argues that despite claims by proponents that the proceeds from the millionaires' tax would be dedicated for schools and transportation spending, the revenue will be "fungible."
"If the initiative is adopted, legislators could circumvent its stated intent yet still be in compliance with it," said Greg Sullivan, a senior analyst at Pioneer and author of the report. "They can simply reduce spending on education and transportation from other revenue sources and replace it with surtax money."
Sullivan pointed to the state's use of revenue from the 1998 tobacco settlement, which was intended to provide additional funding for anti-smoking campaigns but like tobacco taxes is frequently diverted by lawmakers for other budget spending.
He also cited a 2012 California law that increased the state's income tax on high-earners to provide additional funding for education. A majority of that money was diverted to other projects and initiatives, according to the Pioneer's report.
The report comes as the state Supreme Judicial Court weighs a legal challenge by pro-business groups over the wording of the millionaires' tax referendum.
A complaint filed by the Massachusetts High Technology Council and other groups argues that backers of the surtax may try to mislead voters by using an "inaccurate" summary of the referendum that says the money will be devoted solely for education and transportation.
The legal challenge, which is backed by the Pioneer Institute, asks justices to require that any summary of the ballot question for voters include a caveat that the state Legislature "could choose to reduce funding on education and transportation from other sources and replace it with the new surtax revenue because the proposed amendment does not require otherwise."
The referendum, which was cleared for the November ballot by the Legislature, will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million.
Estimates provided by groups supporting the proposed Fair Share Amendment say that could drum up more than $2 billion to improve neglected public schools, expand child care options, and fix pot-holed roads and crumbling bridges.
But a recent report by Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis suggested revenue generated by the proposed surtax would be much less because some wealthy individuals would leave the state instead of paying it. The report estimated the state would collect $1.3 billion in 2023 from the roughly 26,000 wealthy households.
Opponents argued the measure will hurt businesses, drive away the wealthy, and put a drag on the state's economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
But supporters say the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to help fund education and transportation and say polls suggest voters back the proposed surtax.
The Raise Up Massachusetts coalition, which is behind the referendum, dismissed the Pioneer's report as "nothing more than a silly attempt to grab a headline."
"The millionaires tax will dedicate over a billion dollars a year to education and transportation in the strongest possible way — by amending the Massachusetts constitution," the coalition of labor unions, community and faith groups said in a statement. "Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly support this question and will have the opportunity in November to make our state’s tax structure more equitable for working families by requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
