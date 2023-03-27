BOSTON — Massachusetts is doling out tens of millions of dollars in tax credits to developers of “unaffordable” housing in the state’s most impoverished communities, according to a new report.
The report by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute said an analysis of the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program found that tax credits offered to date — totaling nearly $90 million — as well as local tax breaks, have been mostly for market-rate, above-market and even expensive luxury housing.
While the state is facing a shortage of affordable housing, particularly in so-called Gateway cities such as Lawrence, Haverhill and Salem, the report said only 80 of the 4,085 housing units approved for tax credits through the program are considered affordable under the state’s own guidelines.
“Massachusetts is in the middle of a massive housing crisis, with some of the most unaffordable rental markets in the nation,” said Judith Liben, the group’s senior attorney and author of the study. “As currently structured, HDIP supports only higher-priced housing and does not address that need.”
In the report, Liben said the tax credits are not being distributed “evenly or equitably” among Gateway cities “and often go to strong or ‘hot’ markets where no taxpayer subsidy is needed, while neglecting cities that are market challenged.”
More than half of the tax credits have gone to only 5 of the state’s 26 Gateway cites, she noted.
Meanwhile, the report also claims there is “no monitoring, evaluation or reporting” on the results of the state’s investments to date — which include $89.4 million in credits approved or reserved for 61 developments, 31 completed and 30 under construction or pending.
“Unlike affordable housing tax credit programs that require developers to meet rigorous criteria to achieve a range of goals for the public good, HDIP imposes only minimal obligations in return for the millions in tax credits,” the report stated.
Gov. Maura Healey has proposed expanding the program as part of her $55.5 billion preliminary budget for the next fiscal year, filed earlier this month.
If approved, Healey’s proposal would authorize $192 million in tax credits over the next five years while raising the annual credit cap from $10 million to $30 million, indefinitely.
“This massive expansion would mean that in the next five years developers will receive at least $200 million in tax credits for expensive housing meant for smaller households with disposable incomes,” Liben wrote in the report.
The HDIP program is the state’s only tax incentive for market-rate housing. It was created in 2010 to encourage more housing in Gateway cities that struggled to attract developers to revitalize their communities amid the fallout of the economic recession.
The market rate tax credits are also dwarfed by the amount of money the state spends annually on affordable housing, which totals hundreds of millions of dollars in tax credits and other incentives.
But the report argues that the program doesn’t provide a “reasonable share” of affordable units and doesn’t “equitably distribute these tax credits to cities most in need.”
Lawmakers have filed a proposal that would require the state to offer more affordable housing credits through the HDIP program, specifically for mixed-income units. The bill, filed by state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton, is being considered by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Housing.
Liben said advocates support the proposed legislation, which would make the program “stronger, more equitable, and more publicly accountable.” She said lawmakers shouldn’t be expanding the program until they enact reforms aimed at increasing the share of tax credits for affordable housing.
“HDIP should be revised to address program inequities and deficiencies, to better serve residents of Gateway cities and to ensure that taxpayer subsidies are invested wisely for the public good,” she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
