NEWBURY — Several residents attended a Select Board meeting last week to once again raise safety concerns about plans to reopen the Larkin Road bridge, despite the topic not appearing on the agenda.
More than 325 residents from Newbury and Georgetown have signed an online petition on change.org, created in May after a discussion at a Planning Board meeting raised concerns about the impact a proposed residential development at 66 Parish Road in Georgetown could have on the neighboring town.
Though the proposed development is in Georgetown, access to it would be via Larkin Road in Newbury.
The Larkin Road bridge was damaged during the Mother’s Day storm in 2006 and in September 2014, the Wheeler Brook culvert failed and was blocked to vehicular access.
In December 2015, a developer proposed a residential development in Georgetown with a plan to replace the culvert for foot and bicycle traffic, but public officials advocated for vehicular access due to emergency response concerns.
In 2016, the Select Board voted to support the developer’s new plan to replace the culvert for vehicular traffic.
The project was sold to a new developer last year and discussions picked up once again.
Residents remain concerned about the bridge reopening to thru traffic due to the narrowness of the road, the lack of sidewalks, and the need to keep their neighborhood, especially children and pets, safe from vehicles.
The bridge issue was not on the Select Board meeting agenda Tuesday, so board members could not comment on the project. But concerned residents spoke on the issue during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Speaking by phone after the meeting, board Chair Alicia Greco said the town has not signed a memorandum of understanding with Georgetown, but will likely vote to do so at an upcoming meeting, possibly next month.
Greco could not confirm a date for when this would appear on the agenda, as she has to ensure that everyone involved is able to attend to answer questions, including town counsel, the town administrator and public safety officials.
In a brief phone interview following the meeting Tuesday, Justin Londergan of Larkin Road, one of four people to speak during public comment, said he just wants town officials to collaborate with residents to find a solution that appeases both sides.
Residents do not want the bridge to reopen for the safety of their neighborhood, but they are willing to seek a solution that would allow the bridge to open to emergency vehicles only.
Some of the options suggested include breakaway and/or automatic censor gates for the bridge, which would allow emergency vehicles to use it as needed, but prevent regular thru traffic.
“We’re trying to get creative with solutions that address their expressed concerns about the need for emergency vehicle access,” Londergan said, explaining that these solutions would also address residents’ concerns about the safety of their neighborhood.
“This constituency of voters and Newbury citizens is not feeling like the board or the town is truly responding or engaging with us on our concerns,” he said.
Londergan added that residents are not opposed to the Georgetown development. They just firmly believe that thru traffic is going to be too dangerous for their neighborhood.
“We, the citizens of Newbury who oppose this, are asking for true dialogue with the town of Newbury and the Select Board to explore creative solutions for this problem, and we don’t feel that we are getting that,” he said.
