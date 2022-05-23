GLOUCESTER — Public Health Director Max Schenk and Cape Ann Mass In Motion Grant Coordinator Jennifer Donnelly would like to share information about resources and organizations that may help parents amid the ongoing infant formula shortage.
Donnelly, as part of her work with Cape Ann Mass In Motion, focuses on nutrition and increasing access to healthy foods for all. She has prepared a list of local, state and national resources that can help families access formula.
"Ensuring that all families in the Cape Ann community have access to healthy food is a vital part of our mission, and we hope these resources will assist families as they search for the specific formulas that their families need," said Donnelly.
•Gerber’s My Baby Expert — allows you to web or video chat 24/7 with a certified nutrition or lactation consultant who can help to identify similar formulas to use that may be more readily available.
•Gerber customer care line in English & Spanish 1-900-284-9488.
•Abbott customer care — link for online "contact us" form for Similac. For product information call 1-800-515-7677. For feeding questions to be answered by a Similac feeding expert call 1-800-986-8800, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST.
•Abbott Urgent Requests — healthcare providers may make an urgent request for infants on metabolics/specialty.
•Reckitt customer care — link for online virtual chat for Enfamil, which is staffed Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST, and Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Customer service line is 1-800-BABY123 (1-800-222-9123). Link to email Enfamil.
•Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast — a small way to bridge the gap for some. Call 617-527-6263 or email: info@milkbankne.org. MMBNE is accredited by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America. All donated milk from moms who produce more than they need is screened, pasteurized, tested and then dispensed to premature and fragile infants in need in hospitals or their homes.
•Zipmilk — link to connect moms with local breastfeeding support and resources in their area.
•Contact your Pediatrician and OB/GYN, who can suggest a similar formula that is nutritionally sound and may be more readily available or to inquire about in-office samples.
•Gloucester WIC Program — link to information for WIC clients on infant formula shortage. Gloucester office: 978-281-4540 for WIC-eligible families to help obtain information or for those with questions on eligibility.
•The Open Door: 978-283-6776
•FreeFormulaExchange.com — website created by a mom in Swampscott. This is a mutual aid site to link those in need with those who have formula to give.
•The Formula Fairies of Greater Boston & Southern N.H. — a Facebook mutual aid group.
The Gloucester Health Department would also like to share safety tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help keep infants safe during the shortage. To review those safety tips, click here.
"We understand that this is a challenging time for many families with infants, and we are committed to doing all we can to assist those members of our community throughout this shortage," said Director Schenk.
About Cape Ann Mass in Motion
Cape Ann Mass in Motion is a coalition representing the communities of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester-by-the-Sea, and is overseen by the Gloucester Health Department. The organization is part of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's Municipal Wellness and Leadership Coalition, which seeks to prevent obesity and lower rates of chronic disease by increasing opportunities for healthy food access and active living.
Those involved in the coalition work to advance policy, systems, and environmental change as it relates to healthy food access and active living for all members of our community. For more information or to get involved in the coalition, click here, or contact Cape Ann Mass in Motion Grant Coordinator Jennifer Donnelly at jdonnelly@gloucester-ma.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.