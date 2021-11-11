WEST NEWBURY — Retired Police Chief Lisa Holmes has created a quilt in remembrance of retired Sgt. Chuck Courtemanche, who died last week in Port Charlotte, Florida, at age 77.
The quilt is hanging in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex, 401 Main St., where people are invited to endorse it with a signature or special message.
Courtemanche was already serving in the department when Holmes was hired as a reserve officer in 1983. Holmes was sworn in as West Newbury’s first female police chief in 2008 at a time when fewer than 2% of police departments statewide were run by women.
Holmes said Courtemanche was a trusted sounding board on whom she could rely when needed to help her navigate the new territory.
Retired Police Chief Jon Dennis also praised Courtemanche.
“Chuck and I worked together for more than 25 years serving under both Chief Willis and Chief Berkenbush and as the senior officer, he was a mentor to me,” said Dennis, who held the post prior to Holmes.
“He was instrumental in starting the DARE program in West Newbury and his public service wasn’t limited to only public safety. He was also a water commissioner for many years as well.”
Courtemanche served on the Board of Water Commissioners for 20 years and was a member of West Newbury’s call fire department. He retired from the force in 2005 after 35 years of service.
“As chief, I relied on Chuck for his innovative ideas and expertise in training the new officers, Dennis said. “He was admired for his common sense and ability to handle all situations in a calm and controlled manner, as well as his commitment to the job.”
“It feels to me like West Newbury has lost a bit of history with Chuck’s passing,” Dennis added.
Following her retirement, Holmes and business partner Peggy Poore opened From The Heart Quilts at 282 Main St. in the town square.
Anyone who wishes to sign the memorial quilt hanging at the safety complex is asked to use the special pen provided.
