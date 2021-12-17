AMESBURY – This year, shoppers can give back to the local community and help reduce the amount of single-use plastic is in the environment by purchasing a special reusable bag at Stop & Shop.
The Veterans Legacy Initiative has been selected by local Stop & Shop store managers as the non-profit to benefit in the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of January.
The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program is designed to give back to the local community with every reusable bag purchased for $2.50. Each purchase supports a non-profit in the community of the store in which it was purchased.
The Veterans Legacy Initiative was selected as the January beneficiary by local store leadership at the store located at CarriageTown Marketplace in Amesbury. The Veterans Legacy Initiative will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at this location in January.
“This year has brought so many changes and difficulties for non-profits at the hyper-local level,” said Kevin Hunt, executive director for The Veterans Legacy Initiative, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment.”
The initiative is a non-profit, founded in 2013 and based in Newburyport. The initiative supports local veterans and their families, and provides a monthly luncheon for veterans over the age of 80. For more: www.veteranslegacyinitiative.org.
For more on the Community Bag program: stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.
