WEST NEWBURY — The 1910 Town Office Building is closed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the Select Board’s regular Monday night meeting remains scheduled for Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
A discussion of the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall, a preliminary review of warrant requests for the spring Town Meetings, and an update on a safety audit for Page Elementary School, Pipestave Hill, and Main Street are among the agenda items.
Access to a remote meeting link is via the board’s agenda posted at www.wnewbury.org. Both in-person and virtual public access are available.
GAR Memorial Library is closed Monday in observance of the holiday and will reopen the following day at 10 a.m. Patrons are reminded that the library still offers curbside service.
To schedule a pickup time, call 978-363-1105. The curbside table is located in the library vestibule on the right. Library staff are also happy to do your browsing for you. Share reading or viewing preferences with them and have a custom order prepared.
The library opens at 10 a.m. every day except Saturdays when it opens at 9 a.m. Closing is 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursdays, and Fridays; and 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility is closed all day on Sundays.
