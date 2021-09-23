NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum is celebrating the Essex National Heritage Area’s Trails and Sails on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a Revolutionary War militia muster.
This reenactment will highlight Newburyport’s role in the American Revolution. Visitors can go to the back lawn of the Custom House, 25 Water St., to see Capt. John Wood’s Company, Col. Gerrish’s 25th Regiment of the Massachusetts Grand Army.
The group will interpret a unit that was raised in Newbury in 1775, as well as Virginia riflemen who stopped in Newburyport on their way to Gen. Benedict Arnold’s expedition to Canada.
This event is free and open to the public. The rain date is Sunday.
