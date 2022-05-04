AMESBURY — Interim Amesbury High School Principal Danielle Ricci will soon be able to drop the first word in her title after the superintendent announced Monday that she will be appointing her to the position on a full-time basis in the fall.
Ricci came to the district as a high school English teacher in 2011 and eventually moved up to assistant principal of students and curriculum in 2016.
The Triton Regional High School alumna earned a bachelor’s degree in English and studio arts with a minor in Spanish from Stonehill College in 2008 and a master’s degree in education curriculum and instruction from UMass Lowell in 2010.
The 36-year-old mother of three girls (ages 6, 4 and 2) also received her Ph.D. in educational leadership from UMass Lowell in 2020 and was named acting principal that October after her predecessor, Elizabeth McAndrews, was named acting superintendent.
Ricci received the title of interim high school principal at the beginning of the current school year.
McAndrews told the School Committee on Monday that Ricci and will enter the 2022-23 school year as simply the high school principal.
McAndrews said Ricci has demonstrated incredible leadership, perseverance and ingenuity over almost a year and a half as acting and interim high school principal.
“She is deeply committed to moving Amesbury High School forward. I believe in her ability to do that and I am excited by her her passion and ingenuity,” she said.
Ricci expressed her gratitude to McAndrews and the School Committee for the faith they have placed in her.
“I think we have a wonderful student body and staff and that makes it easier to be in a place where you have wonderful people that you are working with,” she said.
Dropping the “interim” from her title doesn’t change much, according to Ricci.
“Regardless of the title, I wanted to approach this job with integrity and I wanted to do it in a way that wasn’t just dipping my toe into the work because you don’t accomplish anything that way,” she said. “Even though I didn’t have the title officially, I worked to lead in that sort of way and just go all in for the students and staff.”
A strong believer in community connections, Ricci said she’s trying to get her students out into the community as much as possible.
She said she has worked hard over the past two years to grow the high school’s senior PASS program, which allows students to work, intern or take outside college classes during their final spring semester
“I believe in bringing the community to the classroom and in finding ways to provide as many real world experiences to the students as possible,” she said.
McAndrews and Ricci go back a ways to when the superintendent taught her future high school principal history during her freshman and junior years at Triton.
“That’s pretty cool, right?” McAndrews asked.
Knowing Ricci since she was 14 years old has given her former student a distinct advantage, according to McAndrews.
“I’ve known what kind of person she is, what her core values are, and how driven she is to be the best that she can be while also helping others meet their potential as well for a long time,” she said. “I know who she is and what she stands for, and that is what I need to lead my building.”
McAndrews also stated her intention to appoint interim Assistant Principal of Students and Curriculum Alina Lingley to her own position full time as well.
McAndrews said Lingley was one of her first hires as high school principal when she was brought on as a social studies teacher in 2016.
“From the moment I saw her teach, I knew she had ‘it,’” McAndrews said of Lingley. “She is another passionate, committed, strong leader who will push herself as hard as she will push everyone else. I am very excited to have her permanently on the leadership team.”
Both Ricci and Lingley will need new contracts headed into the 2022-23 school year but city records indicate Ricci has been earning roughly $120,000 annually for the current school year.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
