NEWBURYPORT — “Rising Up in Sisterhood, a new women’s networking fundraiser, provides an opportunity to empower women throughout the North Shore to be resilient when faced with personal or professional barriers.
The event will take place on Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Blue Ocean Music Hall, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury, and encourages participants to grow their network and create a community of connected and strong women. Proceeds will support local nonprofit Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
Rising Up in Sisterhood was created in acknowledgment of the barriers women often face in their personal and professional lives. This event is to welcome all women from all walks of life to rise together in breaking down those barriers through connection, support, and empowerment.
“The goal for this event is to bring women in our community together while shining a light on the important work the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center does to empower individuals and engage communities to end domestic violence,” said the event’s host and coordinator Heather Rogers.
Heather Rogers, who is a local realtor, member of the Newburyport Planning Board, and a part of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center Development Committee, is confident this event will raise awareness about the complex issues of domestic violence. “By collectively supporting the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s mission, we are actively creating a safer and stronger community for other women to be, feel, grow, and rise,” states Rogers.
The event includes a silent and live auction with items such as a private scenic airplane lighthouse tour and Boston Bruins tickets. The event will feature live guest speakers, a seated dinner, and a signature cocktail to commemorate the evening.
General admission is $100 per person. VIP tickets are $150 per person and include early event admission, one signature cocktail, and a Swag Bag. Individuals can register at jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/events/rising-up-in-sisterhood/.
Sponsorships are also available. To learn about sponsoring the event, visit jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/events/rising-up-in-sisterhood/.
Email Heather Rogers at heather@newburyport.com with any questions or to learn more about the event.
About the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center
Since 1982, the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center has been helping individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. What first began as the compassionate mission of several volunteer parishioners of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit organization serving adult and child survivors of domestic violence from Newburyport to the Merrimack Valley; and providing tools and strategies to reduce domestic violence homicides across the country. In addition to its domestic violence support services and trainings, the Jeanne Geiger CrisisCenter offers Youth Empowerment Services (YES), which educate students on how to lead conversations about healthy relationships, recognize signs of an abusive relationship, and become empowered to make positive and healthy decisions. The mission of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is to empower individuals and engage communities to end domestic violence. For more information, visit www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org or call the 24-hour confidential hotline at 978-388-1888.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.