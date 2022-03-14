AMESBURY — Those who choose to eat St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Ristorante Molise on Thursday will also support a good cause with a portion of their meal benefiting lung cancer research.
The annual fundraiser for Lungstrong, an Amesbury-based nonprofit dedicated to raising money for lung cancer research, will take place from 3 to 9 p.m.
In addition to offering its regular menu of traditional Italian fare, Ristorante Molise, 1 Market St., will have St. Patrick’s Day specialties, including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and Guinness beer.
Patrons can order takeout or dine in, but reservations for in-person dining are strongly recommended.
Ristorante Molise owners and sisters Elisa Zullo and Antonietta DiLemme have hosted this annual fundraiser for Lungstrong for the past several years in memory of their father, Libero, who died of lung cancer.
Diane Legg, a 17-year Stage 4 lung cancer survivor, founded Lungstrong in 2011 and serves as living proof that research helps extend the lives of lung cancer patients.
“We are grateful to our Amesbury community for continuing to support Lungstrong,” Legg said, adding that Zullo and DiLemme have likely raised more than $10,000 through this annual St. Patrick’s Day event in recent years.
Lungstrong has raised more than $5 million for lung cancer research over the past decade between its annual 5K event, its participation in the Pan-Mass Challenge and partnerships with restaurants such as Ristorante Molise.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women, Legg noted.
Over the past 10 years, in particular, lung cancer research has advanced in different areas from finding genetic mutations that drive the cancer to determining specific treatments related to that genetic makeup, she said.
“The research has definitely helped patients live longer with this disease, as well as (provide them with) more therapies that specifically target their type of lung cancer,” Legg said. “There’s been a lot of headway, but, obviously, there is still a long way to go because it’s still the deadliest cancer.”
All of the money raised for Lungstrong goes directly to lung cancer research at both Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Cancer Center.
“It’s an unrestricted money, so it allows them to think outside of the box and do really unique research projects,” Legg said, explaining that it acts like seed money, which can help these institutes eventually secure more money through federal grants.
For more information about Lungstrong, go to www.lungstrong.org.
To learn more about Ristorante Molise, visit www.ristorantemolise.com.
