boston -- Vehicle inspections will remain unavailable across Massachusetts through at least Tuesday as the vendor behind the online system grapples with the aftermath of a malware attack.
The Registry of Motor Vehicles said in a Monday tweet that inspection stations will be unable to perform inspections through Tuesday, keeping the service out of reach for nearly the full first week of the month, when many drivers renew expired stickers.
By Tuesday morning, the RMV plans to publish "a systems outage Q&A document for questions received from station personnel and the public" on mavehiclecheck.com, the Registry wrote in a post.
Applus Technologies, the company that provides the vehicle inspection program for the Bay State, is still working to relaunch its platform after locking it down on Tuesday, March 30 in response to the attack.
The outage affects Massachusetts and seven other states. In an undated update on its website, Applus said it is working "around the clock" to resolve any lingering issues before restarting the program but is "unable to provide a timetable."
"We do know it will not be a matter of hours or days," the company wrote.
The RMV has asked law enforcement to ask that drivers with expired stickers do not face fines or penalties because the inspection system is down.
