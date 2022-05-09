SALISBURY — Electronic upgrades, street paving and the town budget are on the mind of the town manager as he heads into the annual Town Meeting.
Town Manager Neil Harrington will ask residents to approve the town’s $32.1 million operating budget when the annual spring Town Meeting gets underway at the Salisbury Elementary School at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16.
Harrington said, approving the town’s operating budget is, “the single biggest thing that we do at the annual Town Meeting.”
A special Town Meeting will also take place at the Salisbury Elementary School at 7 p.m. on May 16 and the warrant includes a request from Harrington to add $100,000 to the general stabilization fund, which he said now stands at over $1 million.
The town’s capital stabilization fund also has $150,000 in it and Harrington would like to add another $50,000 to that account.
Police
The Police Department recently instigated a body-worn camera program. Article 11 of the special Town Meeting warrant asks for $13,120 to purchase redaction software and a standalone computer to support the program.
Harrington said the new equipment will allow the Police Department to put all of its body-worn camera footage onto one, single computer which includes redaction software.
“A large piece of the data in a body-worn camera is public information but some of that is not and we are allowed, under the law, to redact some of that, depending on the legal requirements and specifications for what we can share with the public,” he said.
The Police Department is looking for $11,200 to replace and upgrade 10 computers at various locations in its Beach Road headquarters.
“They have old computers there that were literally carried from the old police station to the new one about five years ago,” Harrington said of the former Railroad Avenue site.
Fire
The Fire Department seeks $18,000 to replace the garage doors at its Lafayette Road headquarters, as well as another $18,000 to make brake repairs for Engine 6.
“The engine is not the type of vehicle that you can take to your local garage. You have to send it to a specialty shop and that tends to be rather expensive,” Harrington said.
Paving
Special Town Meeting voters will also be asked to approve $100,000 to pave various streets in town.
Harrington said the spending request will be added to any remaining funds from this spring’s $1 million paving work at Black Snake Road, Pike Street, Collins Street, Longmeadow Drive, Ferry Road and Glenwood Avenue.
“The bids to pave those streets came in a bit less than we were estimating. So, we will have money left over from that and we’re hoping to add another $100,000 to that, so we can do additional streets,” he said.
Upgrades
A new, larger drop box at Town Hall will cost $2,000. Harrington said residents often try to place large documents into the current drop box, which is not big enough to handle such a load.
“They’re bringing down plans that they need to submit to the Planning Board and it was really just intended for envelopes for people to make payments after hours,” he said. “But people have been trying to put in larger documents, so we just need a larger drop box.”
New electronic polling pads and printers to be used by the Town Clerk’s Office during elections would need a spending approval of $9,150 at the special Town Meeting.
Harrington said the state recommended the town make the change, which will give voters the opportunity to check in at the polls, electronically.
“We can have the entire voter database in a handheld device. So, instead of having someone go to a desk and crossing off their names, they can just use a pad. It’s much more efficient,” he said.
Sand renourishment
The $200,000 the town had set aside for the $19 million, federal Piscataqua River dredging project ended up not being spent, according to Harrington who is looking for approval to use it for beach sand renourishment.
“We have that money available that we don’t have to pay for the Piscataqua sands, so I would like to repurpose that $200,000 for any type of beach renourishment, since we already have the money set aside,” he said.
Special Town Meeting warrant: https://www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/agendas/stm_may_16_2022_warrant-original.pdf.
Annual Town Meeting warrant: https://www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/agendas/atm_may_16_2022_warrant-original.pdf.
— Jim Sullivan
