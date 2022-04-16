NEWBURYPORT – Mayor Sean Reardon announces that the city will move forward with a five-year infrastructure improvement plan, repairing streets and sidewalks and increasing the quality of life for residents and visitors, Mayor Sean Reardon said Friday.
The City Council approved the work at its Monday, April 11, meeting. Work is scheduled to begin the week of April 19, weather permitting.
The council’s approval accesses two years of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) totaling $2.4 million. That will supplement the state's Chapter 90 and meals tax funding to support a $2 million investment in each of the next two years. The city also will seek available grant funding.
Repairs will be made in Wards 1, 3, and 5 in 2022, 2024, and 2026. Wards 2, 4, and 6 will be targeted in 2023 and 2025. The plan will be updated annually, with streets and sidewalks added following a comprehensive review.
Individual streets and sidewalks were selected based on a 2020 report by engineering consultant BETA, which reviewed every street in the city. Through a comprehensive review, the city developed an initial priority list based on surface conditions, geography, and cost. The city also created a petition process and realigned priorities to reflect community feedback. The public is invited to a meeting on Tuesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. in City Hall to review the results of the petition process.
The Department of Public Services is scheduled to begin work on Tuesday, April 19, through its paving contractor, D&R General Contracting, Inc. Work starts in the area of Doe Run Drive in Ward 5, then to identified areas in Ward 3 and Ward 1. Work will consist of milling or reclaiming and repaving of the roadway surface.
Roadwork will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. “No Parking” signs will be posted; residents and visitors are asked to adhere to these notices. Vehicles parked on a marked roadway will be towed at the owner’s expense. Roadwork may temporarily limit access to homes and driveways; the city will work with contractors to minimize these inconveniences.
Project updates will be communicated through the city's website at cityofnewburyport.com, and by social media.
On the website, "The Streets and Sidewalks Improvement Plan" page includes a spreadsheet that identifies sections of streets and sidewalks to be repaired, general condition of the road or surface, the year in which work is scheduled and estimated cost.
“Thank you to the City Council for its review and approval, and for sharing our vision for a more livable Newburyport,” Reardon said. “These improvements will give residents and visitors greater flexibility to drive, walk, or bike around the city."
Residents with questions or concerns are welcome to email the Department of Public Services at DPS@cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4464.
