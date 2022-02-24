SALISBURY — A Rockland man charged with sending pornographic images to who he thought was a teen girl but turned out to be an undercover local police officer, posted $1,000 bail Tuesday after his arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
Aiden Soper, 27, faces the following charges: sending obscene matter to a child (eight counts), enticing a child under 16 and distributing obscene matter. He is due back in court on March 23 for a pretrial hearing. While awaiting trial he must not use social media and must stay away from children under 18 unless while at work.
His arrest at his Centre Avenue home by local police, comes after Sgt. Keith Forget finished a months-long investigation on Soper and received a warrant, according to court records.
Soper may also face similar charges based out of Newbury after Soper interacted with an undercover police officer in that town, Forget wrote in his report.
Forget's interactions with Soper began on Nov. 28, 2021, when he sent two messages to Forget, posing as a 14-year-old girl on the Kik messaging service. Two days later, Forget responded to Soper telling him that "she" lived in Salisbury and was 14 years old. Soper then asked if the detective wanted to perform sexual acts on him and if he wanted to see his genitals. Soper eventually did send Forget a photo of a man's genitals and then asked to see photos of the young teen, according to his report.
"Over the course of the next several days, Soper continued to proactively reach out to the UC (undercover) account on Kik and send both text messages and photographic references to his (genitals),' Forget wrote in his report.
By Dec. 1, Forget had begun to steer Soper to another messaging service that would be easier for him to trace his whereabouts and save any correspondence. The next day, Forget alerted Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski to his interactions with Soper. Wojtkowski was able to track down Soper's address through the Registration of Motor Vehicle and told Forget.
A few days later, Soper asked Forget to send nude photos of the 14-year-old and promised not to share them. He then admitted he was breaking the law by asking.
"It's illegal what I'm asking for so why would I let that get out," Soper wrote, according to Forget.
On Dec. 4, Soper asked Forget to chat with him on Snapchat, another messaging service, a request Forget granted. On Dec. 9, Soper sent more obscene photos and this time pornographic videos as well. Between Dec. 9, and 29 , Soper sent more messages to Forget including photos of his face and his workplace. He also sent a video of where Soper worked and message that read "Merry Christmas."
By this time law officials had served Kik with a subpoena to look at Soper's account and on Dec. 17, Forget was given the results. The results confirmed Soper as the account holder and an internet protocol number that led back to him as well.
Soper continued contacting Forget into January and February with the last obscene image coming on Feb. 14.
During the course of Forget's investigation, he learned Soper had sent "obscene and harmful material" to Wojtkowski who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.
"Additionally, based on the totality of the circumstances surrounding the investigation, it is obvious that Soper has a sexual interest in children, more specifically desires to have sexual contact with children under the age of 16," Forget wrote in his report.
