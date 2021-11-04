NEWBURYPORT — Work is underway to place rocks and coir bags along Reservation Terrace to prevent further erosion, following tireless efforts by Plum Island residents to push for city and state officials to protect their homes and neighborhood.
Plum Island residents have continued to band together and put pressure on city and state officials to act, and a nor’easter last week only heightened the need for a hard structure solution.
Last weekend, Mayor Donna Holaday said she reviewed a 330-page document from the state Office of Coastal Zone Management that provided recommendations for how conservation commissions can address coastal projects.
In the document, she found language that said if all eco-friendly solutions have been sought, and the structures needing protection were built prior to Aug. 10, 1978, then hard structures can be considered.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who represents Plum Island, also found some other state regulations to support these findings.
Earlier this week, Holaday and Zeid brought their findings to state and federal officials, who eventually agreed to a hybrid solution.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Moulton, was helpful in moving the conversation further on a federal level, while state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, worked to push the project through at the state level.
“We have no other choice,” Holaday said in a phone interview Thursday. “We’re going to lose the water system, sewer system, road and homes.”
The wood piling and coir bag project will be shifted to the north and south ends of Reservation Terrace, in the area of 77th Street and between 71st Street and 69th Street, and rocks, weighing at least a quarter of a ton, will be placed in especially vulnerable areas around 75th and 73rd streets.
With help from Moulton, the city received an expedited permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to encroach into high-water areas that are under its jurisdiction.
The city will pay for the rocks, while the state will pay for the all-natural coir bag project.
Coir bags are made out of coconut husks and other natural materials, so they will not pollute the beaches as the shredded plastic from “Super Sacks” previously have.
The sacks were standalone sandbags, but the coir bags, which are filled with sand and very heavy, will be sewn together, vertically and horizontally, to create more of a wall. Wooden pilings will be driven into the ground to prevent the bags from moving.
Holaday could not confirm cost estimates for the project, but said rocks could cost about $50,000 or $60,000. That doesn’t include the cost to have a contractor install them.
The mayor noted that a very high tide could be coming in Saturday, so SumCo Eco-Contracting was trying to get as much done as possible Thursday. The first coir bag was installed Wednesday.
It’s not clear how long the project will take, but the city has a contract with SumCo through Dec. 31. Holaday is hopeful the work will be done much sooner, but it all depends on tide and weather patterns.
Zeid said the nor’easter last week was particularly concerning and he lauded residents for joining together to ensure their voices were heard by city and state officials.
Though the city councilor was encouraged by the hybrid plan, he knows it’s only a start in terms of addressing the real problem, which is the need to address the jetty and man-made issues relating to the spur.
“It’s a victory, but it’s just one part of this multiyear, multipronged effort to resolve the challenge,” he said.
Moving the Merrimack River dredging project forward is one of the first steps, he said.
The dredging was supposed to begin this fall and replenish much-needed sand on the beaches around Reservation Terrace, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers only received one bid for the project.
The government expected the cost to be about $4.8 million, but the lone bid came in at $8.9 million, or nearly twice what was expected, according to the mayor.
Along with pushing for the dredging, “Hopefully, we get to the point where we can have a serious conversation about a modification to the jetty or something that will help break this pattern,” Zeid said.
“Putting rocks in doesn’t break the pattern; it just simply helps you protect at a time when you’re very vulnerable,” he said. “And dredging is not going to break the erosion pattern either.”
So, while residents may feel some sense of hope, there is still a lot of work ahead to ensure they are protected, he said.
