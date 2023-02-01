MERRIMAC — An increased interest in chess seems to be taking hold across the globe, perhaps a hobby picked up during the pandemic or due to the popularity of the 2020 Netflix hit miniseries "The Queen's Gambit."
The craze may have been further amplified by the photo of professional soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing the game for a Louis Vuitton campaign that gained over 37 million likes on Instagram in November.
Here on the North Shore, kids in the Newburyport and Pentucket school districts have been particularly invested in the game.
At Helen R. Donaghue Elementary School, a successful chess club has attracted swarms of kids in grades 3 through 6, with 65 kids consistently attending after school meetings on Wednesdays.
Bill Champion, a Donaghue parent and founder of the former Merrimac Chess Club, helped get the club up and running last fall and volunteers his time and expertise to the club, working with Donaghue Grade 6 paraprofessional James Buckley to run the club.
Champion noted that because of how big the club has gotten, meetings have to be held every other week for each age group, divided up into third- and fourth-graders and fifth- and sixth-graders.
Tracy Shaw, youth services librarian and adult programmer at Merrimac Public Library, noticed the rise in popularity of the club and kids' shared love for the game and decided to set up the Tri-Town Chess Tournament.
The tournament will be held at Merrimac Public Library on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. So far, 53 kids in Grades 3 to 9 have registered. Any student in Grades 3-9 living in Groveland, West Newbury or Merrimac were invited to participate.
Shaw said she set up the tournament because "I wanted to give those kids a chance to meet and play against other kids in our Pentucket district."
Two divisions will participate in the tournament, based upon age and experience, and each tournament will be completed separately.
Buckley and Champion have assisted Shaw with setting up brackets and will help with running Saturday's tournaments.
Complimentary pizza, snacks and water bottles will be provided to participants throughout the tournament. Pentucket Regional High School students are also volunteering at the tournament to monitor games in exchange for community service hours.
Shaw noted that since kids from three different towns are participating in the tournament, "playing different kids will expand knowledge of the game, it's great collaboration."
Champion noted it is nice for the kids to "not have the same faces every single time, it's great for getting kids to do things in person together."
Shaw, a friend of Buckley's, said the tournament came into fruition because she knew of the club as well as Champion's collection, and she also asked Buckley "how can I enhance the experience for kids?"
Tournament quality chess sets and timers that were formerly used by the Merrimac Chess Club were donated to the club by Champion and will be used in Saturday's tournaments.
Winners from each division will receive their own chess set to bring home, runners-up will receive a t-shirt and all participants will receive a chess board pin.
Buckley and Champion have assisted Shaw with setting up brackets and will help with running Saturday's tournaments, which will be staggered so that each group can participate at different times to reduce crowding. The tournament will utilize the bracketed elimination system until two players are left, at which point the winner of that game will be named champion for their group.
Shaw said there has been "a lot of excitement from kids that are registered."
Champion ran the Merrimac Chess Club for more than a decade starting in 2009, but was forced to stop holding games and tournaments when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He said he was aiming to get it up-and-running again in the spring. He also formerly coached his kids' soccer and baseball teams and decided assisting with starting a chess club at the school would help with getting his kids and other kids involved in activities besides sports.
As far as the uptick in popularity of the game, Chess.com, the number one platform for online chess games and tournaments, has seen rapid increases in growth over the past three years. As of Jan. 23, the site stated they have more than 100 million members and continued to set daily records throughout the month.
Both Shaw and Champion also noted there has been an uptick in adult interest in the game, so they are looking at a way to expand in the future.
Champion also has some of his personal chess set collection on display at the library as part of the current "theme," which changes based on what program(s) are coming up to advertise them. He noted that he got his first chess set at 4 years old and a hand-carved jade set he received at 6 years old is on display. As a woodworker, he has also carved some of the sets in his collection.
Registration closed in January but families are friends are welcome to watch the games.
Merrimac Public Library is located at 86 West Main St., Merrimac.
