Salisbury — Root & Bloom, a cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing operation, announced that the Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Tom Regan to be its chief executive officer. Regan, who was working as a strategic advisor to the company, assumed his new role immediately.
Regan brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities in product development, supply chain management, operations, and finance in high-growth companies and markets. His early career spanned start-ups and tech companies and he spent 10 years as a director at Cisco Systems. Most recently, Regan was president of Mindful/TR Concentrates/Link Brands in Colorado and led the teams responsible for cultivation, extraction, compliance, distribution, branding and retail operations. Under his leadership, he scaled the business from $4M in annual revenue to over $30M in the highly competitive Colorado cannabis market.
“Root & Bloom sits at the forefront of one of our country’s most exciting new market opportunities,” said Regan in a statement. “I look forward to working with the team to develop products and brands that resonate with consumers and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will unlock the potential in the Massachusetts cannabis industry and drive growth that benefits employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate.”
George Haseltine, founder of Root & Bloom, said, “Tom is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams, not just in the cannabis industry. Tom’s experience in high tech combined with his background in the mature cannabis market of Colorado gives us a great competitive edge. As we enter the Massachusetts market, we are looking forward to having Tom lead the fast-growing Root & Bloom team.”
Root & Bloom received a final license from the Cannabis Control Commission on April 8, and is expected to begin operations in the coming weeks. The 40,000+ square foot facility at 187 Lafayette Road in Salisbury houses more than a dozen rooms dedicated to cultivation and curing; FDA cGMP compliant, full-service manufacturing operations; and an extraction laboratory. Within the first year, Root & Bloom estimates it will hire approximately 35 full-time and part-time employees.
Learn more about Root & Bloom on its website, rootandbloominc.com
