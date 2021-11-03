NEWBURYPORT — The Rotary Club of Newburyport invites trivia fans as local resident and business owner Jill Santopietro Panall shares her “Jeopardy!” expertise with those who would like to play a local version of the popular quiz show.
The games will be held Nov. 18 at the Elks Club on Low Street in Newburyport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the games begin at 7.
Panall and her team have prepared questions that will span many categories, so everyone has an opportunity to showcase their unique knowledge. Proceeds will support college scholarships for local students.
According to Rotary Club President Dan Hartman, “The club contributes up to $9,000 per year in scholarships to local graduating seniors. We are proud of our students and happy to help them. Your continued support is so important.”
The Institution for Savings is the main sponsor, but additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, including multiple round sponsorships at $100 each.
Trivia fans can bring a team of up to five players or a team can be created for them. The entry fee is $125 per team or $25 per person. The grand prize for the winning team is $250.
Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Panall appeared on “Jeopardy!” in February 2016. She is a human resources consultant at 21Oak HR Consulting, and lives with her husband, Simon, and their son, Henry.
Go to www.newburyportrotary.org for more information, to register a team or to sign up to sponsor.
