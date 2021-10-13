SALISBURY — A brief inconvenience for Ferry Road residents is expected to provide a greater public benefit when the much-anticipated roadwork gets underway on Route 1 next week.
The town, along with contractor Defelice Corp. of Dracut, embarked on a $3 million project to replace the water main under Bridge Road in late 2020.
The project was planned to take advantage of the state’s Route 1 repaving project, which was scheduled to begin this fall. But an updated construction schedule recently revealed the state project has been delayed and will not begin in Salisbury until next fall.
Although Defelice has completed its water main work, the road is in poor condition with numerous potholes forcing some motorists to drive in the breakdown lane. But Defelice is expected to begin its final trench paving next week.
Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo said the construction on Route 1/Bridge Road will begin Monday and is expected to take five weeks to complete.
“Please be patient, the end is near,” she said.
DeMeo said northbound traffic will be detoured to 1st Street, just off the Gillis Memorial Bridge, and then Ferry Road, which would take drivers to Pleasant Street and back onto Bridge Road/Route 1.
DeMeo added that southbound traffic will not be affected and the detour would only be necessary for northbound traffic on weekdays.
“It will be a detour all day, every day but not overnight,” DeMeo said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience, these projects take a long time.”
Police Chief Thomas Fowler said in an email that his department is ready for the detour.
“My only advice for drivers is to drive safely,” Fowler said. “I have no concerns about the detour, it is temporary.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
