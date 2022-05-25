SALISBURY — The repaving of Route 1 should begin sometime after Labor Day, according to the town manager.
The town completed a $3 million water main replacement project on Bridge Road (Route 1) last summer and had scheduled the work to coincide with a $12.5 million state project to repave 6.7 miles of Route 1 from Newbury up to Salisbury.
The state Department of Transportation initially planned to have the Route 1 repaving work done last year, but the project was postponed until 2022 and the state made a promise that Salisbury would be the first municipality to be addressed, when work begins.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the Board of Selectmen at Town Hall Monday that the state has informed him the project will be advertised on July 9.
"Giving time for people to bid, I think it is realistic that the state will probably not get to the Bridge Road portion until after Labor Day," he said.
The state and federally-funded repaving project is expected to begin at the Rowley/Newbury town line and end at the intersection of School Street and Route 1A in Salisbury.
The paving project is also scheduled to include the reconstruction of the intersection of Route 1, Middle Road and Hanover Street in Newbury, as well as the reconstruction of the Newburyport Route 1 rotary near the MBTA commuter rail station.
Harrington said the state had initially planned to advertise the project in May but encountered a slight delay in the redesign of the Newburyport Route 1 rotary.
Intermunicipal agreement
While the Board of Selectmen did not vote on the Route 1 matter Monday, it did vote 4-0 to approve an intermunicipal agreement with Newburyport to dredge Merrimack River sand located in town waters north of the channel and close to the Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Merrimack River Beach Alliance have been working on a $19 million project to place 220,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of dredged Merrimack and Piscataqua River sand along the coast of Salisbury, Newburyport and Newbury.
The Piscataqua River sand will be placed off Salisbury Beach, while some of the Merrimack River sand will be used to rebuild Reservation Terrace on Plum Island in Newburyport.
Harrington told the Board of Selectmen in March that the Salisbury and Newburyport harbormasters would also like to see the Merrimack River dredged just outside of the channel between the northwestern side and the Salisbury Beach State Reservation breakwater.
The town manager said he believes the small dredge project (roughly 505 cubic yards of sand) will yield benefits for both communities, since the roughly 7,200-square-foot area can become very shallow during low tide and some boats can scrape the bottom.
Newburyport had asked Salisbury to share the cost of permitting and dredging for the new project which falls outside of the purview of the Army Corps of Engineers' plans.
Harrington said the town would need to enter into a intermunicipal agreement with Newburyport to begin planning the estimated $117,000 project and both cities have applied for a $50,000 state grant for small dredging projects.
"If we were to receive this grant, each community's share of this total project would be reduced by $25,000. So, the max that we would pay would be $58,845," he said.
Funding for Salisbury's eventual project costs will come from the $2.8 million the town has received in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Harrington said.
"The proposal was that no town monies would be spent on this combined project but the money would come from our share of the federal government funds," he said.
Selectman Michael Colburn is also a member of the Conservation Commission and recused himself from Monday's vote.
Harrington also said in an email Tuesday that he expects the Army Corps of Engineers project to go out to bid soon and the dredging should take place over the winter, if a contract is awarded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.