ROWLEY -- The selectmen will soon decide whether to approve a 260-unit affordable housing project on Main Street after the Planning Board recommended they do so Wednesday night.
Hingham-based Saxon Partners intends to build a “friendly 40B” housing development at 395 Main St., the 17-acre site owned by Didax Inc.
According to assessor records, the property includes an industrial building and vacant land. It was most recently assessed at $281,400 for each parcel and was purchased by Didax for $640,000 in 1993.
Dave Calhoun represented Saxon Partners before an informal meeting with the Board of Selectmen on Sept. 27, and said before a meeting of the Planning Board on Oct. 13 his company has shrunk the initial 320-unit project down to between 240 and 260 units.
According to Calhoun, the proposed development would include one bedroom/studio apartments, two and three bedroom apartments (25% of which would be affordable housing) as well as a clubhouse.
Saxon Partners is also looking to create connectivity between Main Street and the MBTA commuter rail station. The proposed, four-story project would include 1.3 parking spaces per unit as well as accessible units for residents with physical disabilities.
"We're focused on people who want to live here and ride the train into Boston," Calhoun said on Oct. 13.
The Planning Board met on the matter Wednesday night and voted 3-2 to recommend the project back to the Board of Selectmen, with members Chris Thornton and David Jaquith voting against it.
Planning Board member Troy Spaulding said that, with the town currently standing at less than 3% of its housing stock of the state's mandated 10% affordable rate, the Saxon Partners proposal gives Rowley a good chance to meet the quota in one project.
Jaquith expressed an interest in working with the developer but still thinks the project is too big.
"I've seen their past work and their past work is good but the number is still too big," Jaquith said.
