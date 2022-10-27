ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library book club meets Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. to talk about “Born to Be Hanged: The Epic Story of the Gentlemen Pirates Who Raided the South Seas, Rescued a Princess, and Stole a Fortune.”
The book, written by Keith Thomson, describes how more than 300 pirates banded together in 1680 to slash their way through the jungles of Panama to the Pacific to plunder the Spanish-controlled coast in a series of historic assaults, often prevailing against staggering odds, according to the library.
During their two-year adventure, the buccaneers maraud up and down the coast, pursued by Indigenous tribes, Spanish conquistadors and sometimes even their own English countrymen in their quest for Spanish gold and glory, all ending in a sensational trial. The library has copies of the book available. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Future titles will be listed on the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850 or email info@rowleylibrary.org. People do not need to sign up to attend.
