ROWLEY — The Rowley Public Library book club meets Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. to talk about its first book of the season.
The book, the New York Times best-seller “Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead, is the story of Marion – a female pilot in the 1920s determined to plot her own course and a modern-day actress trying to redefine herself in Hollywood who is playing Marion in the movie about her disappearance.
The library has copies of the book available, so patrons can call or stop by to pick one up. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. starting in September. People do not need to sign up to attend.
Future titles are listed on the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org.
For more information, call the library at 978-948-2850 or email info@rowleylibrary.org.
