ROWLEY — Join residents for a candidates night program at Rowley Public Library on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m.
Meet candidates running for local office for the Town of Rowley and the Triton Regional School District.
Hear their ideas for the town and school district and ask questions about their visions for the future. It will also be broadcast live on Rowley Community Media; watch the channel for rebroadcast times if you miss it. Hosted by the Friends of the Rowley Public Library.
For more information, check the website at www.rowleylibrary.org or call 978- 948-2850.
