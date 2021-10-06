ROWLEY — The Rowley Democratic Town Committee is hosting a candidates night for Jamie Belsito and Darcy Dale, the two Democrats vying for the Fourth Essex state representative seat.
The meeting will be held at Rowley Public Library but will have a Google Meet link for those who want a virtual option.
Anyone attending is asked by the town committee to follow COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks indoors, hand washing, and seating at an appropriate distance.
The Democratic primary will be on Nov. 2 and the special general election is Nov. 30 to fill the seat vacated by Ipswich Republican Brad Hill.
RSVP by replying to RowleyDemocrats@gmail.com or via Facebook on the Rowley Democratic Town Committee page (RowleyDemocrats).
