ROWLEY — Democrats will convene virtually on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., to elect three delegates and three alternates to represent Rowley at the state Democratic convention.
This caucus will take place remotely, in line with public health guidance. Those who wish to attend may register in advance by copying and pasting into a computer browser the address: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/up0qdeGvqzgvHNEM9twOXiWDQ2_sw8Z2hvyZ
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. To receive a hyperlink via email, please contact us at RowleyDemocrats@gmail.com.
Registered and preregistered Democrats in Rowley who are 16 years old as of Feb. 4 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youths (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.
The convention will be a hybrid event with in-person proceedings taking place alongside virtual participation options June 3-4 at the DCU Center in Worcester.
Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the Democratic primary in September. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.
Those interested in getting involved with the Rowley Democratic Committee should contact Holly Ardito at RowleyDemocrats@gmail.com or call 617-480-4572.
