ROWLEY -- Rowley Grange is taking orders for its famous frozen turkey pies. The pies, usually the main feature at the Grange's fundraising suppers, have not been available since the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed public gatherings of all types.
Many of those who have attended the suppers come from Salem, Beverly, Gloucester and other communities in Essex County.
This year, the pies are $14 each, are all turkey meat, gravy, and have a special crust. They usually feed six people.
Turkey pies can be ordered by calling 978-948-7288, or 978-948-8130 or emailing rowleygrange@gmail.com. Callers should leave their name, phone number and number pies you want. Someone from the Grange will call back to set up a pickup time.
Proceeds from the sale are used for community service projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.