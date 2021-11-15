ROWLEY — Rowley Grange is taking orders for its frozen turkey pies.
The pies, usually the main feature at the Grange’s fundraising suppers, have not been available since the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed public gatherings.
The pies are $14 each and include turkey, gravy and a special crust. They usually feed six people.
The pies can be ordered by calling 978-948-7288 or 978-948-8130, or emailing rowleygrange@gmail.com. Callers should leave their name, phone number, and the number pies they would like
Someone from the Grange will call to set up a pickup time.
Proceeds from the sale benefit community service projects.
