ROWLEY — Best-selling authors and sisters Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. in a Zoom webinar.
Jackson will discuss “The Last Sinner,” a suspense novel featuring two veteran homicide detectives matching wits with a twisted serial killer lurking in the shadows of New Orleans.
Bush will discuss “The Camp,” a suspense novel where a diabolical modern twist on Friday the 13th meets yellowjackets at an isolated summer camp in the Oregon woods.
Jackson is a New York Times best-selling author of more than 95 novels as well as the co-author of “One Last Breath” and the Colony Series, written with her sister and best-selling author Bush, and the collaborative novels “Sinister” and “Ominous”, written with Bush and Rosalind Noonan.
There are more than 30 million copies of her novels in print and her writing has been translated into 19 languages. She lives with her family and dogs in the Pacific Northwest. Readers can visit her online at www.LisaJackson.com.
Bush is a New York Times and USA Today best-selling author of more than two dozen romantic suspense novels, including “Bad Things,” “Jealousy” and The Rafferty Family series.
She originally started writing as a young mother, beginning with historical and contemporary romances, and later went on to develop her craft as a staff writer for ABC’s daytime drama, “All My Children”.
She now writes romantic suspense full time and lives with her family in the Pacific Northwest. Readers can visit her online at www.nancybush.net.
Registration is required for this online program presented by Rowley Public Library.
To watch from home, visit the library’s website at rowleylibrary.org/calendar. Participants will receive an email with the link to the webinar.
For more information, visit the website or call 978-948-2850. The library is at 141 Main St.
