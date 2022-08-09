ROWLEY — Knitting and crocheting will be offered at Rowley Public Library.
Knitters and crocheters will meet Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library's large meeting room. People can drop whenever they can or for the entire time.
All levels of experience welcome. The group will continue to meet twice a month. Check the library's calendar for future dates.
To be placed on the mailing list for group updates and reminders, email info@rowleylibrary.org.
The library is at 141 Main St. For more information, check the calendar at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
