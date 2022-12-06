ROWLEY — Three mystery writers will discuss their books Thursday during an online program presented by Rowley Public Library.
The program, "She's On the Case," focuses on authors Sulari Gentill, Hank Phillippi Ryan and Eva Jurczyk and will be offered on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be moderated by Rachel Raczka of The Boston Globe.
Registration is not required for those who watch the program on the big-screen TV in the library's large meeting room. To watch at home, register on the library's website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. A link will be emailed.
Gentill is a USA Today bestselling author who has written "The Woman in the Library." Ryan is a USA Today bestselling author of 13 psychological thrillers and has won multiple awards for her crime fiction. Her latest book is "Her Perfect Life," which has been nominated for an Agatha Award.
Jurczyk is a debut novelist and Toronto librarian who has written "The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections."
To buy a copy of one of these books with a signed bookplate, visit the event listing on www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.