ROWLEY — A virtual program on renewable energy will be hosted by Rowley Public Library on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The program, "Solving the 'Unsolvable' Problem of Renewable Energy Storage," features Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Donald Sadoway.
Sadoway will discuss how he is leading a wave of innovation with extreme electrochemistry and building the technology to get to carbon zero, according to the library.
He is the winner of the 2022 European Inventor Award for his work on liquid metal batteries that could enable the long-term storage of renewable energy.
The program, offered on Zoom, is sponsored by the Cary Library Foundation. It is co-sponsored by the Town of Lexington’s Sustainability & Resilience Office, Lexington Climate Action Network and Mothers Out Front in collaboration with Cary Memorial Library and other area libraries.
Those who register for this online program will receive a link for the event in their email. Register at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar.
For more information, go the library's website at www.rowleylibrary.org or call 978-948-2850.
