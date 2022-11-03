ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library is offering three virtual programs this month.
On Thursday at 11 a.m., “The Art of the Italian Renaissance” will be presented via Zoom on a big-screen TV in the library’s Large Meeting Room.
Martha Chiarchiaro, owner of Seeing History, will speak about the art of Giotto, Boticelli and Michelangeo, among others. Registration is not required to watch at the library.
For more information or to register to watch at home, visit the website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 978-948-2850.
On Monday at 7 p.m., “Bringing Our Heroes Home — Inside The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency” will be shown on Zoom.
Retired Marine and World War II research analyst Tim Kelleher will talk about the federal agency and its mission of finding and identifying the remains of missing U.S. service members and to provide the fullest possible accounting of missing personnel for their families.
The agency uses everything from satellites to map battlefields from World War II to DNA in a single tooth to find and identify heroes who have been missing for as long as 80 years. People who register will receive a link to access the program via email. Learn more about the program or register at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library.
On Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., “Lessons From Trailblazing New England Women” will be presented on Zoom by author Patricia Harris.
The presentation will be based on Harris’ new book, “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers,” covering the lives and achievements of women such as Princess Red Wing, Rachel Carson, Harriet Beecher Stowe and others.
Registration is not required to watch the presentation in the library’s Large Meeting Room. For more information or to register to watch at home, visit www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library.
