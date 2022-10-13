ROWLEY — The works of two local artists are featured this month at Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St.
Artists Janice Eaton Updike and Jennifer Ray have created a show that focuses on nature’s simple wonders, according to the library.
Updike works with pastels to create landscapes of nature, color and light inspired by the quiet beauty of salt marshes and fields along the East Coast.
Ray has studied with renowned pastelists from the U.S. and Great Britain. She is an outdoor enthusiast who finds inspiration in local landscapes, according to the library.
To purchase paintings, contact the artists directly at janiceeupdike@gmail.com or jrayfineart.com/contact.
For more information about the exhibit, call the library at 978-948-2850.
Anyone who is an artist or has a hobby they are interested in sharing with the community, should call the library.
