ROWLEY — Two genealogy programs are offered by Rowley Public Library.
The first program, "Tips & Tricks for Searching Newspapers Online for Genealogical Research," will be presented through Zoom on Monday at 7 p.m.
This presentation, led by Janeen Bjork, will explain how to search newspapers online beginning with those typically available through library websites and help people fill gaps while researching family history.
Bjork has found thousands of elusive items for her family, her students’ families and her client’s families for more than a decade, according to a library press release. She will show how to access both free and fee online newspaper resources, including their interfaces, and the best practices for searching.
Register on the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar and receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email.
The second, "Hidden Treasures in Town Records," is a hybrid program available through Zoom or at the library Tuesday at 7 p.m.
This is a presentation and discussion on how town records can help people find their ancestors and learn about their lives. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Ashland Public Library.
Registration is required to watch this program through Zoom. Register on the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. The program will also be shown at the library via Zoom on a big screen TV in the large meeting room. Drop-in registration is not required.
Register for these programs online or by contacting the library at 978-948-2850 or info@rowleylibrary.org.
