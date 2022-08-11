ROWLEY — Rowley Public Library is offering a virtual job search series on Mondays at 2 p.m.
This series of online speakers is open to anyone unemployed, underemployed, looking to change careers or just interested in the topic, according to the library. There will be opportunities to ask questions and for audience interaction.
The next session in the four-part series is “Get Ready for Your Next Job Interview” on Aug. 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The series began with “Refresh Your Interview Skills” on Aug. 8.
The following sessions are “How to Use Social Media in Your Job Search” on Aug. 22 and “LinkedIn Laboratory: What Works? What Doesn’t?” on Aug. 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Each session, presented in cooperation with Tewksbury Public Library, requires registration and is presented on Zoom. They will not be recorded.
For more information on each topic or to register, check the calendar on the library website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call 978-948-2850.
