ROWLEY — Several programs, including Zoom presentations and an art display, are being offered this fall at Rowley Public Library, 141 Main St.
On Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., author Don Stradley discusses his new book, “Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict,” about the disappearance of a 21-year-old Boston prostitute who was linked to a professor from Tufts University.
The public can stop by the library to watch this Zoom presentation in the Large Meeting Room. Registration is not required. For more information or to register for this event to watch at home, visit the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library at 978-948-2850.
On Dec. 1 at 11 a.m., “Nutcrackers — A Colorful History” will also be presented on Zoom by art historian Mary Woodward, who serves as a guide at several Historic New England properties and has more than 40 years of experience at museums. Along with nutcrackers, Woodward will also talk about other traditional Christmas decorations, including pyramids and smokers.
Registration is not required to watch on Zoom in the Large Meeting Room. For more information or to register for this event to watch at home, visit www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar or call the library.
Also on Dec. 1, the Rowley Club meets at 6:30 p.m. to talk about “Bewilderment” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Powers.
In the book, astrobiologist Theo struggles to raise his 9-year-old son, Robin, who is lashing out after the death of his mother, Aly. To avoid drugs, Theo decides to try an experimental new therapy involving neurofeedback using Aly’s brain pattern.
This seems to work, even leading Robin to embrace environmental causes, an interest of Aly, an animal rights activist. The library has copies of the book available, so patrons can call or stop by to pick one up. For more information, call the library or email info@rowleylibrary.org.
Signing up is not required to attend. The book club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Future titles are listed on the library’s website at www.rowleylibrary.org.
Also at the library, the works of local art students will grace the walls this month. The students are taught by local artist Bill Duke of W.E. Duke Art Studio, who teaches a watercolor class held once a month at First Congregational Church of Rowley for members of the Rowley Council on Aging. For more information, call the library.
Anyone who is an artist or has an hobby they would like to share with the community is encouraged to call the library at 978-948-2850.
