ROWLEY — Town Selectman Robert “Bob” Snow announced this week he has gathered enough signatures to be placed on the ballot in the special election for the state representative seat vacated by Brad Hill.
Snow will appear on the Republican ballot for the 4th Essex District House seat in the primary election Nov. 2.
Hill, an Ipswich Republican, resigned Sept. 15 following 23 years in the House after he was nominated to fill a seat on the state Gaming Commission by Gov. Charlie Baker and other leaders.
The 4th Essex District includes Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Topsfield, Rowley and Wenham.
In a press release, Snow said, “It was a great experience to gather signatures for ballot access. I really enjoyed meeting residents from all over the district, hearing their concerns, and having them get to know me and my record of experience and results in local government."
Snow has served as a Rowley selectman since 2008, including four years as chairman, three years as vice chairman and six years as clerk.
Snow is also Rowley’s representative to the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission; he was elevated to chairman of the commission in 2020. Snow, a Marine Corps veteran, is retired.
In the release, Snow praised Hill for what he called "strong, steady representation on Beacon Hill."
“With my experience in local and regional government, I believe I am best positioned to continue that tradition of delivering for our communities,” Snow said.
