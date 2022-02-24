BYFIELD — Tyler Garvey of Rowley, a senior at The Governor’s Academy, won second prize in the first Art as Activism Film Contest for high school students.
The contest is sponsored by an activist group, Leading Ladies. The judges described Garvey’s short, “The Movement Family,” as “powerful,” with a “great subject matter” and noted that the combination of interviews with stills and B-roll was “very advanced for a young filmmaker.”
Garvey’s hope is to let more people know about the outreach work being done in Lawrence by a group started more than 10 years ago to help those without families or support.
The top 10 three- to five-minute films submitted to the contest were screened at the Cabot Theater in Beverly on Feb. 3 before a live audience. They can now be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfTUwqBKTJehvXxWer12alA.
Leading Ladies, based on the North Shore, is committed to fighting for equity in education, health care, housing and the workplace; and against bigotry in all its ugly forms.
The group lobbies for sensible gun control laws, humane immigration policies, and effective climate control initiatives. More information about its work and events is available at leadingladiesvote.org.
