ROWLEY — To celebrate the International Day of Peace, North Shore Montessori School will participate in Sing Peace Around the World on Tuesday.
This historical event first took place Sept. 21, 2009, when Montessori schools around the world came together to celebrate peace.
The song, “Light a Candle for Peace,” starts on Tuesday in New Zealand at 11 a.m. and is continuously sung for 24 hours by children in countries around the world until it reaches the Hawaiian Islands.
“At North Shore Montessori, everyone gathers around our peace pole and sings ‘Light a Candle for Peace’ continuously for our five-minute time slot,” said Margaret Henry, the school’s founder and director. “It’s a way for the children to feel connected to something larger, and lift their voices together for peace.”
Children will gather at the front of the school, 121 Wethersfield St., to begin singing at 9:15 a.m.
For more on the web: singpeacearoundtheworld.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.