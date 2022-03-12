NEWBURYPORT — A local gym manager will speak about his coast-to-coast run to raise money for children with cancer during the next Greater Newburyport Village Talk on Wednesday at noon.
Mike Wilson, who manages Planet Fitness in Newburyport, will talk about his adventures during the one-hour event at the Newburyport Senior Community Center. The audience will also learn about Lucy’s Love Bus, a charity based in Amesbury that offers therapy to children throughout New England diagnosed with cancer.
Wilson, who has a passion for distance running and adventure, said he was inspired to run across the country because he had seen loved ones battle cancer and heard many heartfelt stories of how the disease affected families, according to a release from Greater Newburyport Village.
He planned to begin his run in Santa Monica, California, on April 1 when the stroller he was to push with all of equipment was destroyed in a car accident. Friends then started a GoFundMe campaign and raised $8,000 in two days, allowing him to begin his 3,500-mile journey April 7.
Wilson's 143-day run ended Aug. 22 as a large crowd awaited his arrival at the Newburyport boardwalk. He surpassed his goal of raising $35,000 for Lucy’s Love Bus.
Jackie Walker, deputy director of Lucy’s Love Bus, will speak at the event about the charity's work. Lucy's Love Bus receives more than 60 applications a year and assists several hundred children.
In January, the organization started Sajni’s Siblings, a program to support the siblings of children with cancer.
The talk is free and a complimentary box lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the community center at 978-462-0430 to reserve a lunch. Village Talks are offered the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978 206-1821.
