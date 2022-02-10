NEWBURYPORT — Runway for Recovery, currently celebrating its 15th year, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from The Parmenter Foundation, which will support the nonprofit's Legacy Video and Family Grants programs.
"We are thrilled to welcome The Parmenter Foundation into the Runway family," founder and executive director Olivia Achtmeyer Boger said in a press release.
"It would be impossible for me to overstate what this substantial grant from such a well-respected foundation means to Runway and to the families we serve," she continued. "This grant, which will go towards Legacy Video production and also support our Family Grants program, will help change the lives of those impacted by breast cancer for the better.”
The Legacy Video program provides terminal breast cancer patients the chance to create a legacy of love through a professionally shot video with the help of Copper Hound Pictures and a trained therapist.
The Family Grant program funds families up to $30,000 for 12 months after a caregiver dies from breast cancer. It supports wraparound services such as tutoring, childcare, extracurricular activities, therapy and even, grocery and gas cards.
Runway for Recovery is currently seeking New England families who are in need of its services.
The application can be found and submitted directly at https://runwayforrecovery.org.
Qualified families must be U.S. residents and the immediate family member of someone who passed away from breast cancer, and/or the caregiver for a child/children who lost a parent to breast cancer. Friends, colleagues, medical professionals, teachers and others are encouraged apply on behalf of a family in need.
The Parmenter Foundation provides hope and support for community members who are grieving and in need of compassionate end-of-life care. To learn more, visit www.parmenterfoundation.org.
